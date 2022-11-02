Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. 98,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,321. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

