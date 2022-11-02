Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 308,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

