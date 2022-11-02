Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 132,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,406,397. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

