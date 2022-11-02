Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 55,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.2% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 45,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. 549,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

