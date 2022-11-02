Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 182 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of MCHP opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

