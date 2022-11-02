Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after purchasing an additional 710,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

