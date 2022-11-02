Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Seagen were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

