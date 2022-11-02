Glassman Wealth Services Buys 49 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $299.48 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

