Glassman Wealth Services Buys Shares of 34,779 PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVM. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 372.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 26.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
PAVmed Stock Performance
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
PAVmed Company Profile
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAVmed (PAVM)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.