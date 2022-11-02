Glassman Wealth Services Buys Shares of 34,779 PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVM. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 372.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 26.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVM opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

