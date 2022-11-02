Glassman Wealth Services Has $41,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Twitter were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Cowen dropped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

TWTR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

