Glassman Wealth Services Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.81.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $554.51 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

