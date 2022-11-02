Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Downgraded by TheStreet

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

GLBZ stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

