Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management cut its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,350,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,850 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

