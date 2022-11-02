Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $840,732.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

