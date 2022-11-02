GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Up 1.3 %

GPRO opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $859.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 88.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.