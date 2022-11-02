Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 209201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 1.9% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 236,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 401.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 399,994 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 370,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 411,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.