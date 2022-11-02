Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Graco by 348.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185,726 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

