Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

