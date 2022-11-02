Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRE stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

