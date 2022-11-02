Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains Stock Performance
GPRE stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
