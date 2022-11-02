Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRNQ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
