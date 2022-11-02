Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $912.52 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.