Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Up 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.54. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1 year low of 7.50 and a 1 year high of 13.53.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.