GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $467.34 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. GXChain has a market cap of $467.34 million and approximately $39,377.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008311 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

