Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 631,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 408.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

