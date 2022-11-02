Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Hamilton Lane Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 631,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $116.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 408.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
