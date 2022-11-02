Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 124654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.92%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

