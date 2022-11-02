Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 0% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $37.82 or 0.00186279 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $25.76 million and $1.06 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.