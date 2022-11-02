HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 15th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT Financial stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBT. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

