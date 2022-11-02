Head to Head Review: Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wallbox and Tritium DCFC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 12.62 -$264.75 million N/A N/A Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.67 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wallbox and Tritium DCFC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 10 0 2.91 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 146.22%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 361.17%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Wallbox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wallbox has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking lots, such as workplaces, fleets, and semi-public parking lots; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. In addition, it offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, maintenance, and charging network management services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

