HealthStream, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream Stock Down 2.1 %

HealthStream stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.