Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 0.8%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.07). 1,030,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,749,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.07).

Helium One Global Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30.

Helium One Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.