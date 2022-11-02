Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $448.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.