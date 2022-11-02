Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $375.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

