Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.05

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.05 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 92472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Heska Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $728.98 million, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

