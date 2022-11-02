HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, HI has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $124.89 million and approximately $563,777.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04644527 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $705,620.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

