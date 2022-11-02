High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as low as C$1.42. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 12,363 shares trading hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of C$73.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.55%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

