HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $22.66. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

