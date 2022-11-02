Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Up 1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.84%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

