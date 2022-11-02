Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE HLT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.35. 31,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,952. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.