Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

