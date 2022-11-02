Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.
Shares of HOLX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
