Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.85 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

HOLX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,926. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

