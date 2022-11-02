Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.76 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 3,419,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hologic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after buying an additional 611,486 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

