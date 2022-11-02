HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMST shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

