HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.
HomeStreet Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of HMST opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.
HomeStreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeStreet (HMST)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.