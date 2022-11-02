HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HMST opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.