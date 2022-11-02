Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $12.70 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $153.63 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.70 or 0.00063020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00249360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

