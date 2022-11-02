Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $218.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

