Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 60,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671,648. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

