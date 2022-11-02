Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

