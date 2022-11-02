Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,437 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 74,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,442. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

