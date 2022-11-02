Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 903,013 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 175,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. 217,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mondelez International

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

