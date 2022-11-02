Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 889,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,519,000 after buying an additional 573,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

